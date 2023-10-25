337 families rescued from severe poverty, says Kozhikode Corporation

October 25, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 08:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation has declared that it has rescued 337 persons from a state of severe poverty.

A meeting of the Corporation council on Wednesday listed them under three categories (those who need support for food, for health, and for both), explaining the activities undertaken to alleviate their poverty, based on directions from the State government to rescue at least 50% of people facing severe poverty in the State by November 1.

Of the 814 families under the severe poverty category in the city, 36 do not exist any more as the sole members have died. Of the remaining 778, 15 had issues with food, 337 with health, and 40 with both. The Corporation took steps to provide food to the ones under the first and third categories through Janakeeya hotels, while medicines were made available for the second and third categories through Neethi medical stores. Those who can cook were provided kits of food grains too.

The Corporation has also made arrangements for providing financial aid to three beneficiaries who need serious medical support, based on the recommendations of the District Medical Board.

Meanwhile, the declaration did not go uncontested. Opposition councillors K.C. Shobhita, K. Moideen Koya, and Navya Haridas pointed out that such a declaration would put an end to the benefits the beneficiaries had been receiving so far. However, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed and Welfare Standing Committee chairman P. Diwakaran said the benefits would continue. The agenda was put to vote and passed with the approval of the ruling front councillors.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has not released the list of the remaining beneficiaries who have issues with education, housing, and income. The council also approved tenders for several public work projects of the Corporation.

