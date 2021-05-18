3,355 people test positive in capital

Recovery rate high as 7,919 people get COVID-free

The district’s COVID-19 caseload rose by 3,355 on Tuesday when the active cases count stood at 26,739.

The recovery rate remained high as 7,919 people tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate, which has shown signs of lessening during the last few days, stood at 24.3%.

The death toll rose by 25 to touch 1,302. The deaths, which occurred between Mat 12 and 16, were of people who were aged between 85 and 47. The district has a case fatality ratio of 0.62.

The district administration placed 4,472 people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 94,343. As many as 5,112 people were permitted to conclude quarantine on the day.

A total of 531 cases were registered in the district for COVID-19 violations. These included 365 registered in Thiruvananthapuram city. As many as 107 people were arrested and 320 vehicles seized.