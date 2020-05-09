3,340 Keralites return home through Walayar

As many as 3,340 Keralites returned home through Walayar checkpost in the last 24 hours, the biggest number to reach the State after the borders were opened for returnees on Monday last.

Long queues were formed at Walayar as vehicles carrying Keralites stranded in other States continued to head towards their homeland. People were being allowed entry only through Walayar checkpost. Police have closed all other border checkposts in the district.

As many as 1,036 vehicles carrying 3,340 passengers reached the State through Walayar between Friday 6 a.m. and Saturday 6 a.m. Among them, 2,322 were men, 679 women, and 339 children.