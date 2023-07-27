3,340 food safety inspections across State on a single day

July 27, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Food Safety department, as part of its intensive drive, conducted 3,340 inspections across the State in a single day on Wednesday, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George has said .

A total of 132 special squads were deployed by the department to inspect food business operations in over 1,500 categories. The inspections will continue.

During Wednesday’s raids, compounding notices were issued to 1,335 food business operators who failed to fully comply with the FSSAI norms on food safety and 135 outlets were issued rectification notices .

Twenty-five food joints which committed serious violation of food safety norms were issued closure notices.

The inspections will be a continuous process so that the food safety standards of eateries/ bakeries/ juice shops can be elevated.

Training in safe and hygienic handling of food will be imparted to all food business operators so that they are equipped to recognise the deficiencies in their own food outlets .

The inspections also aim to encourage food handlers to be more mindful about maintaining hygiene and to create awareness on the harmful effects of using food colours and additives which are not permitted.