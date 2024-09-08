334 weddings held at Guruvayur temple

As many as 334 weddings were conducted at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Sunday.

The Guruvayur Devaswom had arranged two temporary Mandapams (wedding venues) in addition to the four permanent venues for the conduct of the record number of weddings.

Tokens provided

The weddings began at 4 a.m. Those with tokens were provided resting areas in the southern part of the temple complex. When their turn arrived, they proceeded to the Mandapams and tied the knot (Thalikettu). By the time of the Uchapuja, 333 weddings had been completed. As the crowd slowly dispersed, the East Nada was opened to devotees, and other restrictions were eased. After the Uchapuja, one more wedding was conducted.

Although over 350 weddings were scheduled, there were more than 20 double entries due to both the bride’s and groom’s parties booking the same time slots. The devaswom had made special arrangements to manage the weddings and the temple darshan for the devotees.

Devaswom Chairperson V.K. Vijayan; Devaswom Board member C. Manoj; and administrator K.P. Vinayan led the arrangements. Guruvayur ACP T.S. Sinoj and his team of police officers managed the crowd.

