GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

334 weddings held at Guruvayur temple

Two temporary Mandapams were arranged in addition to the four permanent venues for the weddings that started at 4 a.m.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Amidst the hustle and bustle caused by the record number of weddings held at Guruvayur Temple on Sunday, newlyweds make their way through the crowd.

Amidst the hustle and bustle caused by the record number of weddings held at Guruvayur Temple on Sunday, newlyweds make their way through the crowd. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

As many as 334 weddings were conducted at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Sunday.

The Guruvayur Devaswom had arranged two temporary Mandapams (wedding venues) in addition to the four permanent venues for the conduct of the record number of weddings.

Tokens provided

The weddings began at 4 a.m. Those with tokens were provided resting areas in the southern part of the temple complex. When their turn arrived, they proceeded to the Mandapams and tied the knot (Thalikettu). By the time of the Uchapuja, 333 weddings had been completed. As the crowd slowly dispersed, the East Nada was opened to devotees, and other restrictions were eased. After the Uchapuja, one more wedding was conducted.

Although over 350 weddings were scheduled, there were more than 20 double entries due to both the bride’s and groom’s parties booking the same time slots. The devaswom had made special arrangements to manage the weddings and the temple darshan for the devotees.

Devaswom Chairperson V.K. Vijayan; Devaswom Board member C. Manoj; and administrator K.P. Vinayan led the arrangements. Guruvayur ACP T.S. Sinoj and his team of police officers managed the crowd.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.