3,334 more test positive in Thrissur

THRISSUR

15 May 2021 20:47 IST

Five local bodies report TPR higher than 50%

Even as Thrissur district prepares for the triple lockdown from Monday onwards, the number of COVID-19 cases remained high on Saturday.

There were 3,334 fresh cases in the district on Saturday while 2,742 patients recovered from the infection. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 27.37%.

Five local bodies in the district had TPR higher than 50% on Saturday. The local bodies with high TPR are Choondal (65.64%), Madakkathara (65.26%), Kandanassery (51.80%), Perinjanam (57.78%), and Edavilangu (67.12%).

There are 56,050 active cases in the district and 91 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2,01,871 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 1,44,739 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 3,272 people, including nine health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Saturday. Of them, 528 people are above the age of 60 and 241 are below the age of 10. In all, 49,541 people are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the police shifted about 200 destitute people from the Government Medical College campus to various shelters. Ten of them tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were sent to COVID-19 centres.

Oxygen cylinders

As many as 180 oxygen cylinders and three ventilators sent by the supporters of Alpha Palliative Care in the UAE have arrived at Nammude Arogyam Community Hospital (NACH) at Mathilakam. The cylinders will be utilised, as and when required, to treat COVID-19 patients of Alpha Palliative Care free of charge.