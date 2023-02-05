333 history-sheeters detained in district under Operation AAAG

February 05, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Numerous people with grave criminal antecedents were apprehended by the police in Thiruvananthapuram district in connection with Operation AAAG, a Statewide drive undertaken by the police since late Saturday to rein in antisocial activities. A total of 333 people have been arrested in 239 cases registered from across the capital district.

According to the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, 113 people were taken into custody in the city. These include 22 people who were placed under preventive arrests and 41 against whom court warrants had been issued. Venganoor native Nithin, 24, an accused in several cases, was detained by the Kovalam police under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

Information gathered

Mr. Nagaraju said 62 people of those detained have not been involved in any recent cases, but had criminal history. As part of steps to ensure they do not engage in such activities in future, the police have gathered information including their mobile number, vehicle details, and the details of their associates. They have been served strict warning and placed under surveillance. Some people who were recently arrested in bailable cases were also taken into custody.

The police have also commenced steps to ascertain employment and livelihood details of youngsters who do not figure in the rowdy history-sheet as part of “correctional efforts” to rehabilitate them.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural also apprehended 217 people, including 53 people, who were arrested in warrant cases. District Police Chief D. Shilpa said those caught include people who have violated the provisions of KAAPA and have been involved in cases pertaining to murder attempts and use of country bombs.

Assault on woman

Referring to the alleged assault on a woman near the Museum police station late Saturday, Mr. Nagaraju announced the launch of night-time patrolling by the Pink Police to prevent attacks against women and children.