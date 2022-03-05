331 Keralites arrive from Ukraine

As many as 331 Keralites evacuated from war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga reached the State via New Delhi and Mumbai by Saturday evening.

So far, 1,401 Keralites, most of them students, have safely returned to the State after Russia launched military operations in Ukraine.

A chartered flight carrying 153 passengers which took off from New Delhi on Friday night landed in Kochi at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Another chartered flight with 178 passengers also reached Kochi by 3.10 p.m. on Saturday.

Of the 40 evacuated students who arrived in Mumbai, 39 were scheduled to reach Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode airports by different flights late on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One student left for Sharjah.