330 test positive in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

11 September 2020 00:02 IST

302 cases in district through local contact; Thrissur reports 300 cases

As many as 330 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Thursday. While 302 of them were infected through local contact, the source of infection could not be traced in seven cases.

Three of those tested positive were health workers. While 12 came from abroad, six came from other States. There were 119 recoveries on Thursday.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said 2,269 infected persons were currently under treatment at various hospitals. At present, 42,618 people are in quarantine.

Advertising

Advertising

In Thrissur

As many as 300 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday. While there were 1,912 active cases, 83 persons recovered. So far, 6,235 cases have been confirmed.

Of the total number of cases, 291 persons contracted the infection through contact. The source of infection in three patients is not known. As many as 11,099 people are under observation. Antigen tests were done on 1,865 people on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the District Collector has permitted street vendors at Sakthan Market to do business from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All vendors should wear identity cards. Body temperature of traders should be monitored regularly. People from containment zones should not do business.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 194 people tested positive on Thursday. While 118 of them were infected through local contact, 12 came from abroad and 29 from other States.

The source of infection could not be traced in 34 cases. There were 33 recoveries on Thursday.

In Kasaragod

As many as 140 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kasaragod on Thursday. Of them, 138 persons contracted the infection through contact, while one each came from abroad and another State.

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said 128 persons had tested negative for the virus on Thursday. Meanwhile, 6,284 people are under observation. They include 4,775 in home quarantine and 1,393 in institutional observation.

In Wayanad

Ninety-seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday. Of the total number of cases reported on the day, 90 were infected through contact. One case came from abroad and four from other States.

The district has so far reported 1,904 positive cases. Of them, 1,512 have recovered, including 10 persons on Thursday.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Thrissur, Kasaragod and Wayanad bureaus)