Kerala

33 of 39 cases in Idukki through local contact

58 persons recover from infection

Of the 39 persons who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 in the district on Wednesday, 33 contracted the disease through local transmission. In the 33 cases, the source of infection of three cases — a 43-year- old man from Muthalakkodam, a 54-year-old woman from Venmony and a 20-year-old woman from Chinnakkanal — remains unknown. The persons who tested positive through local transmission are from Arakkulam, Chakkupallam, Edavetty, Elappara, Karimkunnam, Munnar, Nedumkandam, Peruvanthanam, Upputhara and Cheruthoni.

Six persons who returned from other States also tested positive. A total of 58 persons recovered from the viral infection on the day.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 11:07:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/33-of-39-cases-in-idukki-through-local-contact/article32279727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY