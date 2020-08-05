33 of 39 cases in Idukki through local contact

Of the 39 persons who tested positive for SARS-COV-2 in the district on Wednesday, 33 contracted the disease through local transmission. In the 33 cases, the source of infection of three cases — a 43-year- old man from Muthalakkodam, a 54-year-old woman from Venmony and a 20-year-old woman from Chinnakkanal — remains unknown. The persons who tested positive through local transmission are from Arakkulam, Chakkupallam, Edavetty, Elappara, Karimkunnam, Munnar, Nedumkandam, Peruvanthanam, Upputhara and Cheruthoni.

Six persons who returned from other States also tested positive. A total of 58 persons recovered from the viral infection on the day.