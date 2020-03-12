33 more under observation

Alappuzha

12 March 2020 22:22 IST

Thirty-three more people were put under house quarantine on Thursday as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials said 182 people, including 161 at their houses and 21 in hospitals, were under observation in the district.

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Anjana said that stringent action would be taken against those who insult foreign tourists reaching Alappuzha.

The Health Department has urged all those returning from abroad not to conceal their travel history and to self-isolate for 14 days. The public has been asked to avoid large gatherings.

Those who have returned from COVID-19-hit countries and are experiencing fever, cough or respiratory illness should immediately contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) or the control room, officials said.

Contact numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056 (DISHA), 0477 2239999 (District Collectorate control room) and 0477 2251650 (District Medical Officer).