GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

33 more electric buses to join KSRTC fleet

April 10, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will induct 33 more electric buses into its fleet for city services in Thiruvananthapuram.

The buses procured under the Smart City project will be given to depots inside the City Corporation limits while others like buses funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will be given to depots outside the Corporation limits. There would also be differences in the ticket fares of electric buses under the Smart City project and buses funded by KIIFB.

For instance, the public can travel in buses under the Smart City project at an economic fare of ₹10 to any point in the city circular route, while the KIIFB-funded buses will charge them ₹12 for a three-kilometre ride, the same fare as the ordinary fossil fuel-powered buses. Identifying the buses under various schemes would be the challenge of the public with the introduction of KIIFB-funded buses. A bus funded by KIIFB is procured at a cost of around ₹95 lakhs.

An order issued by the KSRTC An order issued by the KSRTC executive director (operations) maintains that the buses provided under the Smart City project should be deployed in depots under the city limits like Thiruvananthapuram City, Peroorkada, Vikas Bhavan, and Vizhinjam and other buses will be deployed in depots outside the City Corporation limits such as Neyyattinkara, Attingal and Kattakad based on the availability of charging facilities, the order said.

Earlier, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar’s remarks that electric buses would be phased out with diesel buses courted controversy. Though the Minister withdrew his remarks in the wake of strong public protests against the decision, the public utility has been taking various steps to enhance the ticket fares for electric buses.

As part of this move, some of the buses pressed into the city circular routes have been converted into point-to-point services. These point-to-point services have been charging a relatively higher fare than the city circular electric buses. With the introduction of KIIFB-funded buses, there would be multiple fares for different categories of electric buses, according to officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.