33 injured in two accidents in Thrissur 

May 25, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 33 people were injured, five of them critically, in two separate accidents in Thrissur district on Wednesday night and Thursday.

At Thalore on the national highway 544 , a tourist bus from Tamil Nadu rammed a lorry that was parked on the roadside at 3 a.m. on Thursday. The passengers in the bus were on a study tour from Namakkal. As many as 23 persons were injured in the incident.

The front part of the bus was totally damaged in the accident. The injured passengers were admitted to private hospitals and the Thrissur Medical College Hospital. Traffic on the national highway was disrupted for hours following the accident.

In the second accident, 10 people were injured, three of them critically, when a tourist bus and a car collided with each other at Thumbur on Wednesday night.

The injured included five of a family from West Vemballur who were travelling in the car. Five passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries.

