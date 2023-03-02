ADVERTISEMENT

₹33 crore disbursed as incentive for rubber farmers: Prasad

March 02, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad informed the Assembly on Thursday that the government has disbursed ₹33.195 crore to rubber farmers during the 2022-23 fiscal under its rubber production incentive scheme.

An allocation of ₹500 crore had been made in the 2022-23 Budget for the scheme being implemented in collaboration with the Rubber Board to ensure a support price of ₹170 a kg for rubber produced by farmers in the State.

Mr. Prasad attributed the low utilisation of the scheme to the high market rate that had prevailed in 2021-22. However, the fall in market prices since then is likely to increase the number of applicants for assistance under the scheme.

Norms unchanged

Replying to an allegation raised by I.C. Balakrishnan of the Congress that the State government withheld assistance to farmers, Mr. Prasad said the scheme was being implemented with the same norms that were in effect since its launch during the United Democratic Front (UDF) rule in 2015.

Only those rubber farmers who had submitted bills to the respective rubber producers’ society and received certification from the Rubber Board were sanctioned assistance by the Finance department, he pointed out.

