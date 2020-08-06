Kerala

33 cases in Pathanamthitta

Thirty-three persons, including six linked to the COVID-19 cluster in Adoor, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus in Pathanamthitta on Thursday.

Of this, 11 persons contracted the virus through local contact while 13 persons came from other States. The remaining nine persons landed from abroad. The persons who contracted the virus through local transmission included a 47-year-old health worker of the Kozhencherry District General Hospital. She had been included on the contact list of another patient in the hospital.

The district presently has 407 active cases and 6,939 persons under observation.

