32nd anniversary of total literacy announcement observed

April 18, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It was on April 18, 1991, that Kerala was named the first State in the country to achieve total literacy

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-two lamps that symbolised 32 years of the announcement of Kerala as a totally literate State were lit at the district panchayat hall here on Tuesday.

It was on April 18, 1991, that Kerala was named the first State in the country to achieve total literacy. The same day, the declaration that Kerala had achieved total literacy was made by newly literate Chelakodan Ayishumma.

The 32nd anniversary of the declaration was organised in the State capital on Tuesday by the Thiruvananthapuram district literacy mission and the Aksharasree project being implemented by the city Corporation.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu inaugurated the observance.

Hoisting of the literacy flag, lighting of lamps, felicitation of learners, and a public meeting were held on the occasion.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided. District panchayat vice president A. Shailaja Beegam was present.

