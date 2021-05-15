3,292 test positive in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 May 2021 19:31 IST

Test positivity rate at 27.26%, 2,912 recover

The district’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained largely stable at 27.26% when 3,292 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday to take the active cases count to 45,290.

The fresh cases were detected from among 12,076 people who were subjected to tests. As many as 2,912 people recovered from the illness.

Advertising

Advertising

Five health workers were among those diagnosed with the disease. The source of infection is unknown in 190 cases.

The district authorities placed 6,034 more people in quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 96,975. A total of 6,492 people were permitted to conclude quarantine during the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered cases against 26 people for violating the lockdown norms. Petty cases were also registered against around 300 people. As many as 53 vehicles were also confiscated in various parts of the rural areas on the day.