329 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

26 September 2020 19:18 IST

As many as 329 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 269 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while 54 persons came from other States. The remaining 14 cases had landed from abroad.

Meanwhile, the contact source of 32 cases were yet to be identified.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta rose to 6991. Of this, 4,876 contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 125 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 1714 active cases.