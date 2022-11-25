328 Raveendran title deeds cancelled in Idukki

November 25, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue department has completed the hearing process and cancelled 328 of the 551 Raveendran title deeds issued in Idukki.

Officials said the verification and cancellation process of title deeds in Marayur, Kanthalloor, Keezhanthoor, Vellathooval and Kunchithanny villages had been completed. The controversial title deeds known as ‘Raveendran pattayams’ were allegedly issued illegally by M.I. Raveendran, the then additional tahsildar, in 1999.

The Devikulam Tahsildar had called applications from those whose title deeds had been cancelled for issuing new ones. “Such title deed holders should immediately submit applications at the Devikulam taluk office to get new title deeds,” Devikulam Tahsildar Gopalakrishna Pillai said.

“The cancellation of title deeds in Vattavada, Kottakkamboor, and KDH villages has not yet been completed,” an official said.

The department had issued orders in January to cancel 551 Raveendran land titles that violated the land assignment rules, 1964. The order stated that the government would distribute new title deeds within two months. The government had not issued any new title deeds even after ten months of issuing the order.

The decision to cancel the Raveendran title deeds in Devikulam had kicked up a controversy with the district unit of the CPI(M) and the CPI opposing the move. The High Range Samrakshana Samiti too had opposed the move.

