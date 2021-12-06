3,277 new cases in the State

Hospital admission is mere 8% of the active cases, 5,833 recover

Kerala reported 3,277 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 45,412 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,69,198 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State stands at 41,768 as on Monday, with the State adding 168 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day.

This includes 30 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 138 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the official COVID fatality list after the death reconciliation exercise as on Monday is 12,161.

The State’s active case pool dipped to 40,730 patients on Monday. A total of 5,833 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 8% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 659, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 249 on Monday.

On Monday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 255. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark but seemed to show a spike on the day with 4,758 persons are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State, as against Sunday’s figure of 4,370.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 568 cases,, Kozhikode 503, Thiruvananthapuram 482, Kottayam 286, Kannur 267, Thrissur 262, Kollam 200, Idukki 142, Malappuram 135, Alappuzha 123, Palakkad 99, Pathanamthitta 95, Wayanad 62, and Kasaragod 53 cases.

