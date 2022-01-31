3,271 new cases in capital

Education Minister V. Sivankutty interacts with the staff of the City orporation’s COVID Control Room during his visit, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 January 2022 21:48 IST

6,827 recover from the disease

The COVID-19 caseload dipped significantly in Thiruvananthapuram as 3,271 fresh cases and 6,827 recoveries were recorded on Monday. The active caseload stood at 40,757.

Among the fresh cases, 3,085 cases have been attributed to local transmission, while the source of infection is unknown in 138 others. Forty eight health workers are among those who were diagnosed with the disease during the last 24 hours.

As many as 27 deaths were attributed to the disease on the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 7,057. Official statistics revealed that 373 people were hospitalised in the district on Monday. With this, the total number of people who have been isolated in hospitals stood at 2944.

The district has 74,612 people who are quarantined either in their homes or various government-run institutions for COVID-19 management.

As part of bolstering its COVID-19 control efforts, the district administration has issued orders to appoint 576 health workers including doctors in public health institutions.

The order was issued by Additional District Magistrate E. Muhammed Safeer, who has been officiating as District Collector. The District Medical Officer (DMO) and the superintendent of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital and the SAT Hospital have been tasked with conducting the appointments in line with the government norms.

The DMO will supervise the appointments to various posts including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, lab assistants and data entry operators in government-run hospitals, field-level hospitals, laboratories in State Public Health Laboratory, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

Mr. Safeer, who also currently held charge of the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has directed health workers including doctors who had been deployed to COVID-19 centres to report for duty to the parent institutions. The DMO has also been instructed to resume out-patient services in the evenings.