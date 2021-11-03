3,262 women ended life in State: CM

Data for the period from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021

As many as 3,262 women committed suicide in the State between January 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, according to data presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply, the Chief Minister said that the Government had noticed a slight increase in suicides among women. He cited family-related issues and mental distress as two of the major reasons for the suicides.

Crime against women

During the said period, the Chief Minister received 3,556 complaints and the police, 64,223 complaints regarding atrocities against women. A total of 3,534 and 61,406 complaints respectively were disposed off. Investigation was progressing in 2,839 complaints, Mr. Vijayan said.

The 51,626-strong State police force had 4,380 women members, the Chief Minister said in a written reply. This included one officer each in the DGP and ADGP ranks, 10 SPs, one Dy.SP, two AC (Battalion), 26 inspectors, 112 sub-inspectors, 82 senior civil police officers, 3,137 civil police officers, 97 battalion havildars and 911 battalion police constables.

Case against policemen

To another question, the Chief Minister said 744 police officers were listed as accused in criminal cases, as per the latest data. Department-level action was initiated against 691 officers on the list, he said.