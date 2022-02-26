3,262 new COVID cases in State

Active case pool in State is dropping steadily

Active case pool in State is dropping steadily

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continues to drop and on Saturday, the State reported 3,262 new COVID-19 cases when 41,753 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in the State is dropping steadily and on Saturday, the number of patients in the active case pool was 32,980. A total of 7,339 people were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 7.2 % of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Hospitalisations are dwindling fast. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State has now come down to 2,407. New hospital admissions on Saturday was down to 305.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State, which dipped below 500 on Friday, has further reduced to 477. The ventilator occupancy also dropped to 139.

On Saturday, the State declared 65 COVID deaths, of which 9 occurred within the last 24 hours and 56 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 116 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 65,161. Of these, 29,962 (45.9%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 64,94,680 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 638 cases, Ernakulam 552, Kottayam 314, Kollam 268, Thrissur 235, Kozhikode 232, Idukki 161, Pathanamthitta 159, Alappuzha 155, Malappuram 128, Palakkad 127, Kannur 122, Wayanad 108 and Kasaragod 63 cases.