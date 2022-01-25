3,256 cases in capital, curbs intensified

Region classified under category C of restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram has come under intensified restrictions after being classified in the C-category of COVID-19-induced curbs. Public movement is bound to be considerably restricted in the district that has been reeling under a worrying COVID-19 spread with the test positivity rate continuing to hover around 40%.

The move has come in view of COVID-19-necessitated hospital admissions growing to over a quarter of the total number of hospitalisations in the district as on Monday.

There are currently 48,596 active cases of infection in the district. As many as 3,256 fresh cases were reported on Monday.

Bringing much relief, the rate of recovery grew significantly as 12,131 people tested negative during the last 24 hours.

The ban of public meetings including social, political, cultural, religious, and communal gatherings will continue in the district.

Prayers on online mode

Prayers and worship services can be conducted only through the online mode. Not more than 20 people will be permitted to attend weddings and funerals.

Cinema theatres, swimming pools, and gymnasiums will be shuttered as long as the district remained in Category C.

Schools and colleges will be required to function only in the online mode till January 31.

The restriction will not apply for classes of Class 10 and 12 students, and final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Tuition centres will also be closed down for the time being.

In the case of batches that have been permitted to function in the offline mode, the heads of institutions can decide on shifting to the online mode for 15 days in the event of a COVID-19 cluster formation or when the three-day attendance falls below 40%.

The restrictions will not apply for residential educational institutions that operate in a bio-secure environment.