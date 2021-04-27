3,251 COVID-19 cases in Malappuram

Malappuram registered 3,251 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 26,145. It was the biggest number of cases reported on a single day in the district so far, said District Medical Officer K. Sakeena.

While 3,097 of them got the disease through direct contact with infected persons, there were 143 cases without an identifiable source of infection. Dr. Sakeena said 660 people had died of COVID-19 in Malappuram since March 2020.

There were 704 recoveries in Malappuram on Tuesday. Nearly 43,000 people were quarantined across the district.