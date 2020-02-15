325 road accidents in Alappuzha last month

Alappuzha district witnessed 325 accidents in January this year with 27 deaths, according to Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

P.R. Sumesh, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement), said the accidents came down by 12% compared to the corresponding month the previous year and deaths by 41%.

Mr. Sumesh credited enforcement squads formed as part of the Safe Kerala project for the decrease in accidents and fatalities.

“The Safe Kerala squad has been conducting vehicle checkings across the district. In January, we registered 2,029 cases for various traffic rule violations and imposed a fine of ₹21,35,600. During inspections, we seized seven vehicles that lacked speed governors. A total of 959 people were caught for not wearing helmet,” he said.

During the period, the MVD had registered 19 cases in connection with non-payment of taxes. Thirty vehicles without fitness certificates were seized. Action was taken against 54 vehicle owners for using air horns. Another 77 vehicles were seized for making alterations in violation of rules and 45 vehicles were seized for placing a fancy number plate. Officials said that 26 people had been booked for dangerous driving and another 78 for using mobile phones while driving. A total of 119 cases were registered for operating vehicles without insurance and 68 people were caught driving without a licence. Another 101 drivers were fined for not wearing seatbelts.

Under-age driving

“The activities under the Safe Kerala projects are helping to decrease accidents in the district. We will intensify the functioning of the Safe Kerala squad. Directions have been issued to check under-age driving. Stringent action will be taken against the owner of the vehicles being driven by a minor. Action, including suspension of licence, will be taken against those riding motorcycles without helmets,” Mr. Sumesh said.