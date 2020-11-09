324 more cases added to capital’s list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 November 2020 21:10 IST

Death toll mounts, most cases reported were through contact

The district reported 324 new COVID-19 cases when 2,887 tests were performed over the past 24 hours. As many as 452 people recovered from the infection during this period, the district administration and health officials said on Monday.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, dipped further to 7,487. As in the past weeks, local transmission accounted for the majority of the cases reported on Monday also. According to Health officials, 224 cases fell under this category while in 85 cases, the source of infection was not immediately known.

The day’s caseload also included 11 health workers and four people who travelled to the district.

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to mount. Eight more recent deaths have been attributed to the infection. The deceased included a 75-year-old man from Attakulangara, a 78-year-old man from Aruvikkara, a 66-year-old man from Perumkulam, an 85-year-old woman from Plamootukode, a 58-year-old woman from Neyyattinkara, a 62-year-old woman from Attingal, a 71-year-old man from Ulloor, and a 69-year-old man from Neyyattinkara.

On Monday, 1,447 more people were placed under quarantine after they displayed symptoms. At present, 25,899 persons are under home isolation and 201 in institutional quarantine in the district. In the meantime, 1,706 persons completed the observation period without developing any symptoms.

Inspections by the police and the district administration, as part of the COVID-19 containment measures, are continuing in the district. On Monday, the City police initiated action against 129 persons for flouting COVID 19-related restrictions. Of this, eight persons have been charged under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. As many as 104 people who did not wear masks and 13 others who failed to maintain proper physical distance were fined a total of ₹23,400. The owners of two vehicles and two shops also were booked for flouting norms.