3,205 new cases of COVID-19 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram tops list with 645 cases

As many as 3,205 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Wednesday when 56,388 samples were tested. Thiruvananthapuram district had the highest number of cases (645), followed by Ernakulam (575) and Kozhikode (313).

While 10 cases were confirmed in persons who had arrived from outside the State, 3,036 contracted the infection through contact and the source of infection was yet to be ascertained in 141 cases. Of the 3,205 new cases, 243 had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,664 were fully vaccinated while 860 had not been vaccinated.

Strict regulations were imposed in six wards where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) was more than 10.

Deaths touch 45,538

The number of COVID deaths in the State rose to 45,538 after 36 recent deaths were added to the toll, along with 347 fatalities that were accounted for as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

As many as 1,34,146 persons are currently under surveillance for COVID-19, of which 1,30,126 are under house/institutional quarantine and 4,020 are in hospitals. An official pressnote issued here said 8.8% of the 27,842 COVID-19 cases had been admitted to hospitals/field hospitals.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, a total of 2,60,28,362 persons representing 97.4% of the eligible population in the State received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as on Wednesday while 75.6% (2,01,89,808 persons) was fully vaccinated.

According to the Health department, the number of fresh COVID cases reported from December 15 to 21 showed a dip of 44,11 compared to the previous week’s tally. Only 1.9% of the 31,591 cases during the period needed oxygen beds while 1.7% required ICU admission. The number of hospitalisations and serious cases were also showing a downward trend.