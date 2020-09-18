320 COVID-19 cases in Malappuram through local transmission

319 cases confirmed in Kasaragod district

As many as 351 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Thursday. While 320 of them were found to have been infected through local transmission, there were 15 cases whose source of infection could not be identified.

Among the new cases were three health workers. While six cases came from other States, seven came from abroad.

District officials said 216 infected persons recovered on Thursday. The number of active cases currently under treatment in the district shot up to 3,234. There are nearly 34,000 people in quarantine.

In Kasaragod

As many as 319 cases were confirmed in the district on Thursday. Of them, 289 contracted the disease through contact. While nine arrived from other States and 20 came from abroad.

District Medical Officer (Health) A.V. Ramdas said the total number of people in observation was 5,141, who include 3,981 in houses and 1,160 in institutional facilities.

In Thrissur

As many as 296 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur on Thursday. While 140 people recovered from the disease, 2,375 are under treatment at various hospitals and 777 at their homes. In all, 7,683 people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus so far. As many as 293 infections confirmed on Thursday were through contact. The source of infection in five cases is not known.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 260 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Of the total positive cases, 232 people contracted the disease through contact, while 16 came from other States, and 10 are health workers.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad, 241 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday. While 156 of them contracted the infection through local contact, 27 came from other States. The source of infection in 58 cases could not be traced. The district had 114 recoveries on Thursday.

In Wayanad

A total of 107 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 554. Of them, 100 were infected through contact and seven returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 2,356 cases. Of them, 1,790 recovered, including 79 persons, on Thursday.

There are now 3,006 people under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kasaragod, Thrissur, Wayanad and Kannur bureaus)