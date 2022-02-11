32 years of keeping Technopark safe

Mohana Kurup, first among the security staff member of Technopark, retires

Mohana Kurup remembers the time in the early 1990s when the area now occupied by the many buildings of Technopark was mostly a large patch of wilderness in the city’s suburbs.

In the early days when the land was being cleared and the first of the structures was about to be built, Kurup and 14 other security personnel were posted here. When he stepped out of the campus on Friday after a farewell ceremony, he was the last to retire from the first batch of Technopark’s security staff. “I joined Technopark as a security staff member in 1990, when I was 30 years old. I began at the office they had set up in the city at Vazhuthacaud. Later, when the work on the campus at Kazhakuttam began, 15 of us were shifted here. In the initial days, we stayed in a thatched hut-like structure that was set up in the area currently occupied by the Park Center. Power connection also came only after a few days. One of our biggest duties during that time was to drive away anti-social elements, who used to frequent these regions, because it was lying abandoned,” says Kurup. A native of Pandalam, he has been a witness to all the developmental activities that have taken place on the campus, right from the construction of the Pampa and Periyar buildings. John M. Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks, addressed a farewell function at the Park Center in Technopark on Friday, in which Mohana Kurup was honored. “Mohana Kurup has spent his entire life for the Technopark, and people like him are behind the success of the Technopark. The work and life of people like him is a model for all,” said Mr. Thomas. Technopark Secretary Registrar Suresh Kumar .K, Project General Manager Madhavan Praveen, Assistant General Manager (Customer Relationship) Vasant Varada, IR & Administration Manager Abhilash D.S, Assistant General Manager (Finance) Ajit Ravindran, and Chief Security Officer Sunil Thomas, addressed the function at the Park Center.