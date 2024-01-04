GIFT a SubscriptionGift
32-year-old farmer commits suicide in Wayanad

His relatives say he had taken loans for paddy cultivation

January 04, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old farmer was found dead hanging at his house at Palliyara, near Ellummannam, in Wayanad district on Wednesday night.

The police identified the deceased as K.K. Anil, son of Kuriakose of Kadukkamthottiyil at Palliyara.

The incident happened around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday after he returned from a nearby market after selling paddy crop. Though Anil was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady, he was declared brought dead.

His relatives said that Anil had availed himself of a loan of ₹3 lakh from the Kallodi branch of Kerala Bank and ₹50,000 from his friends for cultivation, but could not repay it due to crop loss.

He had also borrowed ₹1.5 lakh on his father’s behalf from the Canara Bank Dwaraka branch for paddy cultivation on 3.5 acres of leased land. However the cultivation ended in a huge loss, they said. Though he had cultivated around 4,000 banana plantains on his three acres of land last year, they were destroyed in drought.

It was suspected that he took the extreme step following the debt, they said.

He is survived by his mother Molly and two brothers.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on DISHA’s suicide prevention helpline at 1056, 0471-2552056.)

