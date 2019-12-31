32 tourism units to be plastic-free this year

Thirty two tourism accommodation units in Kozhikode district will become plastic-free this year as part of the ‘Clean Kerala Initiative’ project of the Responsible Tourism Mission, Department of Tourism.

According to a release on Tuesday, these units, including resorts, hotels, homestays and houseboats, have decided to exclude 19 plastic items such as plastic carry bags, plastic tray, disposable cups, plastic bottles, plastic straw, plastic plates, plastic cups, cling film, thermocol, plastic bowls, plastic flags, plastic sheets used for food parcelling, plastic spoons, fruit and vegetable punnet, plastic juice packets, PVC flex material and food parcelling plastic containers.

As many as 225 tourism accommodation units in the State have already handed over the self-declaration form to RT Mission. They include 30 resorts, 35 homestays, 30 houseboats and 130 hotels spread across Kerala. The project is being implemented in association with Kerala Travel Mart Society.

The department aims to make nine selected destinations 100% plastic-free by next year. K. Rupeshkumar, State RT Mission Coordinator, said that to promote the alternative products for plastic bags, RT Mission is distributing 70,000 cloth bags to various tourism enterprises.