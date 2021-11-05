32 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning

KALPETTA

05 November 2021 22:42 IST

Thirty-two students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University were admitted to the taluk hospital at Vythiri after suspected food poisoning at their hostel on Friday.

Their condition is stable and were discharged after being provided medical treatment, District Medical Officer R. Renuka told The Hindu. The college was closed a fortnight ago after many students of the women’s hostel of the college were admitted to hospital after showing symptoms of suspected food poisoning.

The Health department had intensified preventive steps in the wake of the suspected food poisoning, Dr. Renuka said.

Advertising

Advertising

A medical team led by District Surveillance Officer Savan Sara Mathew visited the college on Friday and directed the college authorities to super-chlorinate water sources.

Blood samples were also collected from the students and sent to the National Virology Institute in Alappuzha for testing, Dr. Savan Sara Mathew said