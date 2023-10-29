32 people killed in electrical mishaps in districts since 2022

October 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thirty-two people have died in electrical mishaps in the district since 2022.

Of this, 30 were members of the public. The data were presented at a meeting of the district-level committee for the prevention of electrical accidents held here the other day. The other two victims included a staffer of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and a contract employee of the utility.

Electrical mishaps also claimed the lives of five animals during this period.

The Electrical Inspectorate and the KSEB would carry out joint inspections for locating unauthorised electrical fences in the district, it was decided at the meeting.

Additional District Magistrate J. Anil Jose, who presided over the meeting, suggested an inspection of the transformers in the city that were switched off following waterlogging in the recent rains. They should either be placed at a higher level or relocated, he said.

