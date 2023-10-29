ADVERTISEMENT

32 people killed in electrical mishaps in districts since 2022

October 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electrical mishaps also claimed the lives of five animals during this period.

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-two people have died in electrical mishaps in the district since 2022.

Of this, 30 were members of the public. The data were presented at a meeting of the district-level committee for the prevention of electrical accidents held here the other day. The other two victims included a staffer of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and a contract employee of the utility.

Electrical mishaps also claimed the lives of five animals during this period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Electrical Inspectorate and the KSEB would carry out joint inspections for locating unauthorised electrical fences in the district, it was decided at the meeting.

It was also decided to recommend a new procedure for issuing licences for decorative lighting for festivals and celebrations. It was reported at the meeting that 32 people have died in various electrical mishaps in the district since 2022.

Additional District Magistrate J. Anil Jose, who presided over the meeting, suggested an inspection of the transformers in the city that were switched off following waterlogging in the recent rains. They should either be placed at a higher level or relocated, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US