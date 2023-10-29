HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

32 people killed in electrical mishaps in districts since 2022

Electrical mishaps also claimed the lives of five animals during this period.

October 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-two people have died in electrical mishaps in the district since 2022.

Of this, 30 were members of the public. The data were presented at a meeting of the district-level committee for the prevention of electrical accidents held here the other day. The other two victims included a staffer of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and a contract employee of the utility.

Electrical mishaps also claimed the lives of five animals during this period.

The Electrical Inspectorate and the KSEB would carry out joint inspections for locating unauthorised electrical fences in the district, it was decided at the meeting.

It was also decided to recommend a new procedure for issuing licences for decorative lighting for festivals and celebrations. It was reported at the meeting that 32 people have died in various electrical mishaps in the district since 2022.

Additional District Magistrate J. Anil Jose, who presided over the meeting, suggested an inspection of the transformers in the city that were switched off following waterlogging in the recent rains. They should either be placed at a higher level or relocated, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.