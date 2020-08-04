32 new cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 32 persons, including eight who had landed from abroad, tested positive for SARS -CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

According to officials, 17 persons contracted the disease through local transmission while seven patients came from other States.

Of the local-contact cases, six persons were linked to the Kumbazha cluster while three belonged to the Adoor cluster. The contact source of three cases are yet to be ascertained, officials said.

A limited community cluster was formed in the first two wards in the Puramattom panchayat, which reported two cases with unknown contacts.

Excise office closed

Earlier in the day, the excise station at Adoor was closed down temporarily after four officers attached to the station tested positive for the virus.

The district currently has 433 active cases and 6,793 are under observation.