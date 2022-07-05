32 local bodies in Kollam district to implement Harithamitram

Plastic waste collection under smart garbage monitoring system

Plastic waste collection under smart garbage monitoring system

Plastic waste collection in various local bodies in Kollam district will be made more efficient with the introduction of the Harithamithram smart garbage monitoring system.

In a bid to monitor field activities by the Haritha Karma Sena members and redress grievances, 32 local bodies in the district will implement the system. Mobile phones required for monitoring field-level operations and laptops for monitoring centres will be made available as part of the project. While the Haritha Karma Sena members visit households, information, including the amount of plastic waste collected and user key, will be instantly communicated to the monitoring centre through an app.

Families who hand over plastic waste to the Haritha Karma Sena members can install the app to access all related information. The app has a provision to report complaints and the objective is to enable immediate redressal measures.

The Kollam Corporation, four municipalities, including Karunagapally, Punalur, Kottarakara and Paravur, along with Alayamon, Chirakkara, Edamulakkal, Ilampallur, Ezhukon, Ittiva, Kadakkal, Kalluvathukkal, Kulakkada, Mayyanad, Mynagapally, Nedumbana, Oachira, Panayam, Perinad, Piravanthur, Poothakulam, Puyapally, Sasthamcotta, Sooranad South, Thazhava, Thevalakkara, Trikovilvattam, Ummannur, Veliyam Vettikkavala and Yeroor garma panchayats will implement the new system of plastic waste disposal.

As part of the project, training programmes will be conducted for local body representatives, Haritha Karma Sena members, Kudumbashree CDS members and Vyapari Vyavasayi unions. On Tuesday, training was held in Tevalakkara and Edamulakkal gram panchayats.

The Harithamitram project is being implemented with the help of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Keltron and the Suchitwa Mission.