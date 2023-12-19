3.2 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport

December 19, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Customs officials seized 3.21 kg of gold compound from three passengers at the Calicut International Airport on December 18. All the three passengers who arrived from Abu Dhabi had concealed the gold in capsule form inside their bodies.

Four capsules each were recovered from Shihabudheen Moothedath, 44, from Meenadathur, and Asha Thomas, 33, from Thaliparamba. Each gold capsule weighed 288 grams.

In a separate case, four gold capsules weighing 906 grams were recovered from Haris U., 42, from Kallachi.