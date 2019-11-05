₹32 crore sanctioned for fishers

In order to compensate for the loss of fishermen due to the total suspension of fishing operations during the last few days, the Fisheries Department has sanctioned ₹32 crore.

The fishermen, who have been asked not to venture into the sea due to rough weather, will receive free ration and a financial aid of maximum ₹2,000 per family, said Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma in a statement here on Tuesday.

The amount has been sanctioned after the fishermen lost many working days when a well-marked low pressure area over the Arabian Sea had become a depression, resulting in heavy rainfall.

As many as 1,60,836 families will receive the financial aid and free ration.