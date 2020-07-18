32 cases each in Thrissur, Kozhikode

Thrissur

18 July 2020 01:01 IST

Samples of a 64-year-old man who died at Thrissur Medical College Hospital test positive for virus

Thrissur recorded 32 COVID-19 cases, including 14 cases of local transmission, on Friday.

The samples of a 46-year-old man from Pullur who died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, on July 15, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. He was brought to the hospital with pneumonia. The body was cremated at the Thrissur Corporation crematorium at Kuriachira maintaining COVID-19 protocol.

Two persons contracted the disease from a person working at Kerala Feeds, Irinjalakuda, who was tested positive earlier; three persons from a patient at Kunnamkulam; seven persons from a worker at Kerala Solvent Extractions, Irinjalakuda; one from a Cherthala native and another from a person who returned from Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 259 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. A total of 13,635 people are under observation.

In Kozhikode

Thirty-two people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on Friday. Fourteen are cases of local transmission. The infected include children — a seven-year-old and a 28-days-old. At present, there are 307 people under treatment in the district.

Ten people recovered on Friday, while 486 more have been placed under observation. There are 14,636 people in quarantine in the district. Meanwhile, 1,706 samples were sent for testing on Friday.

In Wayanad

Twenty-eight people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Friday.

According to an official bulletin, eight of the newly infected persons are contacts of patients and 20 others came from abroad and other States. As many as 3,532 people are under observation in the district.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla declared Rattakkolly area in Division 18 of the Kalpetta municipality as micro containment zone and Ward 2 of Edavaka grama panchayat as containment zone.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 32 more people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

According to District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas, 22 of them contracted the disease through contact, while five persons arrived from abroad and three from other States.

There are 6,266 people under observation in the district. Ten persons who were at various hospitals were tested negative for the virus after treatment.

In the wake of increasing cases, Dr. Ramdas said the district had set up necessary medical facilities.

At present, there are 606 in-patient facilities at COVID care centres in the district. The district administration and the Health Department have begun work to set up 1,000-bed treatment centres within two days while in-patient treatment facilities will be set up for 4,000 people within 10 days.

Dr. Ramdas said two hostel blocks of the Model Residential School near Chemmanad Paravanadu under the Scheduled Tribes Development Department had been converted into a First Line Treatment Centre.

In Kannur

Nine positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the district on Friday. District Collector T.V. Subhash said seven patients came from Bengaluru and two contracted the disease through contact.

Eleven people who were under COVID-19 treatment have tested negative for the virus.

Those who came from Bengaluru include six residents of Peralassery and two of Mokeri panchayat. A resident of Kathirur and a Vengadu resident were infected through contact.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the district has reached 827, while 476 patients have been discharged from hospitals. There are currently 22,298 people under observation in the district.

(With inputs from Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod and Kannur bureaus)