317 new cases in capital

7 deaths take toll to 99

The capital district recorded 317 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while the death toll jumped by seven, taking the official toll to 99.

The deaths included those of natives of Kovalam (93-year-old) and Pulluvila (86), who died on August 29; Poovar (52), Poojappura (45), and Dhanuvachapuram (29), who died on August 28; Chennilode (75), who died on August 27; and Manalil (60), who died on August 26.

Barring two imported cases, all the other fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission, including 15 health workers. The source of infection in 26 cases is unknown.

Though testing is yet to be back in full swing in the district, cases were reported in significant numbers from various places. Ten inmates of a rehabilitation centre at Mundayil, near Varkala, tested positive from among 38 people who were subjected to antigen test at the Varkala taluk hospital. Twelve people were diagnosed with the disease in Kallikkad grama panchayat. Other cases were also reported from Balaramapuram (14), Attingal (three), and Anchuthengu (two).

As many as 1,409 people were quarantined in the district on the day. A total of 357 people were also admitted to hospitals with various symptoms. At present, there were 21,551 people in quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram. Among these, 17,358 were quarantined in their homes.

The district administration declared containment zones at Moonnukallinmoodu ward in Neyyattinkara municipality; Perayathupara region in Chayam ward, Tholicode grama panchayat; and Chandramangalam and Amachal wards in Kattakada grama panchayat.

Areas that were taken out from the list of containment zones include Kaniyaramcode, Panacode, and Tholicode wards in Tholicode grama panchayat; Melariyode and Kilikottukonam wards in Maranalloor grama panchayat; and Lakshmi Nagar and Chaithanya Gardens in Kesavadasapuram ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.