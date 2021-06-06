₹31.68-cr. allocated for social security schemes

To support the treatment expenses of people suffering from various illness

An amount of ₹31.68 crore has been sanctioned for various schemes undertaken by the Kerala Social Security Mission, Social Justice Minister R. Bindu has said.

The allocation was made towards schemes such as Cancer Suraksha, Thalolam, Vayomithram, Samashwasam, Sruthitharangam and Mithayi meant to support the treatment expenses of people suffering from various illness.

These included ₹5 crore allocated for the Samashwasam scheme meant for kidney patients belonging to BPL families who undergo dialysis, kidney and liver-transplanted patients whose annual income is below ₹1 lakh, and patients suffering hemophilia and sickle cell anemia.

Other allocations include ₹8 crore for the Sruthitharangam scheme aimed at providing free cochlear implantation surgery for children aged up to five years, and ₹2 crore for the Thalolam scheme aimed at providing free treatment for children up to 18 years who suffer from kidney diseases, cardiovascular diseases, celebral palsy, brittle bone disease, hemophilia, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, orthopedic deformities and other neuro-developmental disabilities, congenital anomalies and accident cases.

The government also sanctioned ₹9.88 crore for Vayomithram project meant to provide health care and support to elderly people above the age of 65 years, ₹3 crore for the Cancer Suraksha scheme launched to provide free cancer treatment for children aged under 18 years, and ₹3.8 crore for the Mithayi scheme for treating children diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.