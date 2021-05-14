3,162 more test positive in Thrissur

Test positivity rate at 23.65%; triple lockdown declared in district

With a triple lockdown declared in Thrissur, the district administration will chalk out strategies to control the spread of the pandemic. The district has been recording high test positivity rate for almost a month now.

On Friday, the district recorded 3,162 fresh COVID-19 cases while 2,679 patients have recovered. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 23.65%.

Seven local bodies in the district have TPR higher than 50%. The local bodies with high TPR are Choondal (61.90%), Wadakkanchery (50.97%), Mattathur (57.80%), Vallachira (60.64%), Paralam (50.52%), Thiruvilwamala (57.14%) and Mullurkkara (63.64%).

There are 56,219 active cases in the district and 85 people from Thrissur are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 1,98,537 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Thrissur and 1,41,997 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 3,148 people, including four health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Friday. Of them, 523 people are above the age of 60, and 193 are below the age of 10. In all, 49,129 people are in home isolation. As many as 13,372 samples were tested on Friday.

A total of 6,00,028 people have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district while 1,57,126 people have taken the second dose.