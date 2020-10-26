316 new cases reported in Kollam

KOLLAM

26 October 2020 22:33 IST

The district reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and 722 recoveries on Monday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include 310 contact cases, two persons with no known source, one health worker, one NRI, and two persons who had travelled from other States.

Cases with no known source have been reported from Kulasekharapuram and Vilakudy while the health worker who tested positive is a 61-year-old Chathannur resident. The district currently has 16,637 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 3,20,073. While 2,103 persons completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 75,015 primary and 7,422 secondary contacts of the fresh cases. At present Kollam has 6,257 active cases.