3.16 lakh students take Plus One admission in Kerala

As many as 3,16,687 students have taken admission to Plus One higher secondary courses in Kerala. The main allotment phase in which three allotments were held has concluded, and Plus One classes got under way on Thursday. The government had on Wednesday extended the admission as per the third allotment to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A total of 2,59,715 students have taken permanent merit admission. The maximum number of students who have taken merit admission is in Malappuram – 40,677. In Kozhikode, 26,258 students took permanent merit admission, while 24,802 took admission in Kannur, 23,587 in Palakkad, and 22,314 in Thrissur.

The number of students admitted to community quota was 19,453 students. As many as 22,120 students were admitted to management quota, and 13,272 to unaided quota. The number of students who took permanent admission in the sports quota was 2,127.

The number of students who received allotment but did not take admission came to 32,469. The General Education department had earlier announced that such students would not be considered for the supplementary allotment.

The government had on Wednesday allowed students who had secured merit seats in the third allotment to shift from management and unaided quota.

Admission to community and management quota seats had been opened before the third allotment was published. Students who had taken admission to these quota seats could not shift to seats as per the third allotment when it was published. This was the case for unaided quota seats as well. After complaints from students, the government finally announced that it had allowed them to take merit quota admission.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had earlier said that a committee would be formed after the supplementary allotment to study the issue of higher secondary seats and batches.

The Minister on Thursday visited St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Pattom, here to welcome Plus One students.