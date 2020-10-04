315 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 315 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 271 persons contracted the virus through local contact while seven persons had landed from abroad. The remaining 37 persons came from other States. The contact source of 40 cases is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the deceased claimed two more lives in the district, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district to 54. The victims were identified as a 74-year-old Kadambanad native who had died at the Pathanamthitta District hospital three days ago and a 75-year-old Chittar native who died on October 4.

The deaths, however, were yet to be included in the official figures released by the State government.

With 102 recoveries during the day, the number of active cases came down to 2,449. The total number of persons recovered so far stood at 6,417.