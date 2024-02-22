GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

31,499 people get title deeds in Kerala

Kerala is nearing the goal of land for all, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

February 22, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The State is nearing the goal of ‘land for all’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the State-level ‘pattaya’ (title deed) mela in Thrissur on Thursday. In all, 31,499 title deeds were distributed on the day across the State.

“The government is taking up a mission to provide title deeds to all eligible families very seriously. The mission includes finding land for the landless, arranging documents, and solving legal issues, if any,” he said.

Land shortage

The State had a shortage of land for various purposes, including housing, industry, business, general education, and health. The government had taken the responsibility of ensuring land for all families in this context. “Social issues are being given priority,” he said.

“Though the State is going through a severe financial crisis, we will not wait for anybody’s mercy. We are entitled to our rights promised by the Constitution. The Union government is functioning against federal principles. It is denying Kerala its rightful share, while giving unlimited funds to some other States. People should not be made victims of political differences,” he said.

“Those who should stand with the State government are fighting against it at the time of crisis. However, the people will stand with the government. We cannot be discouraged with the efforts to destabilise the State,” the Chief Minister said.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said farmers in the high range areas can apply for the forestland title deeds from March 1 to March 15, 2024. “Land for the family with proper documents is the wish of every person. The pattaya mela is part of fulfilling this wish,” said Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishan, the chief guest at the function.

As many as 1,53,103 title deeds have been distributed in the last two years in the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.