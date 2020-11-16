314 new cases, 571 recoveries in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 November 2020 00:04 IST

312 get the disease through local transmission, seven health workers infected

Thiruvananthapuram reported 314 COVID-19 cases and 571 recoveries on Sunday when the number of active cases stood at 6,341.

Barring two imported cases, all others have been attributed to local transmission. The sources of infection were unknown in 67 cases. Seven health workers are also among those affected.

With 4,012 people being subjected to testing during the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 test positivity rate stood at 7.82. On Saturday, as many as 468 out of the 5,678 people who were tested were diagnosed with the disease, indicating a test positivity rate of 8.24.

The death toll continued to mount unabated with the pandemic claiming six more lives in the district. The deceased included a 60-year old woman who hailed from Nedumangad, a 79-year old man who hailed from Amaravila, a 72-year old woman who hailed from Venganoor, a 64-year old woman who hailed from Sreekaryam, an 82-year old woman who hailed from Nannattukavu, and a 57-year old woman who hailed from Kunnathukal.

The district administration placed 1,645 people under quarantine, taking the number of people being monitored for any COVID-19 symptom to 25,097.

Manakad and Mottamoodu areas in Parappara, Tholicode grama panchayat, have been declared containment zones.