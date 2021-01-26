313 COVID-19 cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 January 2021 00:54 IST

The district recorded 313 COVID-19 cases and 202 recoveries on Monday as the number of active cases stood at 4,177.

While most of the cases have been attributed to local transmission, four health workers were also among those who tested positive. The death toll stood at 725 with five recent deaths being attributed to the disease on Sunday alone.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration placed 1,460 under quarantine, while 1,558 others have been permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation and testing negative for SARS-CoV-2. Currently, 21,643 persons in homes and 55 in various institutions are being monitored for COVID-19-related symptoms in the district.